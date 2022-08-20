Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw the performances from Danny Cowley’s men at Fratton Park?
1. Josh Griffiths - 6
A virtual spectator for most of the afternoon. Was left exposed for the leveller and did everything else that he needed to do comfortably.
Photo: NationalWorld
2. Joe Rafferty - 8
Been a really impressive start to the Scouser's Pompey career and he continued in the same vein. Tenacious defensively and a constant option down the right.
Photo: NationalWorld
3. Sean Raggett - 5
Put in a typically robust display which was undone when he was caught napping and dispossessed by Marquis for the visitor's leveller. The former Blues striker had been in his pocket until that point.
Photo: NationalWorld
4. Michael Morrison - 6
Continues to offer power, organisation and physical commitment. Morrison has added an authority to Pompey and a leadership which was needed.
Photo: NationalWorld