Portsmouth's winning run comes crashing down as Sunderland loanee wins it at death for Harrogate

Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond poked home Lewis Page’s cross deep in stoppage time, to give Simon Weaver’s men a deserved 2-1 success.

It means the Blues miss out on the chance of a third round payday against a Premier League side as their six-game winning run came to an end.

Harrogate’s success means they make it to the third round for the first time in their history - and there’s no doubt they deserved the win.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey crashed out of the FA Cup today.

Pompey had the better of the first half without getting it right in the final third, with the visitors finishing the game much the stronger.

A mazy run from Jacobs after 11 minutes saw the ball cannon to Harness, whose angled drive from eight yards was pushed away by Mark Oxley.

Mahlon Romeo’s angled effort was a whisker wide nine minutes later, from a lovely Reeco Hackett cross.

A succession of Pomopey corners before the break ended with Miguel Azeez clipping a shot over from 12 yards.

The game sprang to life just before the break with Harrogate took the lead as Shaun Williams lost possession and Armstrong confidently finished past Gavin Bazunu from the edge of the box.

The Pompey reply was swift, as Harrison finished under Oxley after good play by Jacobs with the visitors claiming offside.

Harrison had a good sight of goal 12 minutes after the restart but planted his header straight at Oxley.

There wasn’t a wealth of openings for Pompey’s pressure though, before Lloyd Kerry’s effort from six yards was blocked with 20 minutes left.

Armstrong was a whisker away from winning it as he helped on George Thomson’s shot, as the visitors finished strongly.

Alex Pattison then had a chance to win it but dragged his shot wide from 12 yards with the goal at his mercy.

And then Diamond to waste a great chance to win it as the visitors broke two on one, but dallied long enough to allow Raggett to get back and get a touch.