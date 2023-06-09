4 . Ryan Allsop (May 2016)

With injuries to Alex Bass, Paul Jones and Brian Murphy, Pompey were forced to recruit an emergency loan goalkeeper for their League Two play-off semi-final with Plymouth in May 2016. Bournemouth’s Allsop, who had enjoyed a successful loan spell at Wycombe that season, was the answer, although drew criticism for his subsequent displays as the Blues were dumped out 3-2 on aggregate. Since then he has played for Blackpool, Lincoln and Wycombe, while in the last two seasons represented Derby and Cardiff in the Championship, making 44 appearances for the latter this term. Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler