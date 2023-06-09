Pompey have used nine loan goalkeepers over the last 10 years for Football League matches.
It’s a staggering statistic the Blues are keen to address as they seek to recruit their first permanent stopper since Craig MacGillivray departed in the summer of 2021.
A permanent deal for Matt Macey is on their wishlist, yet free agent Will Norris and others are also being looked at by sporting director Rich Hughes and head coach John Mousinho.
For too long, Pompey have been reliant on loanees to keep goal, understandably some of which you may never recall. And here they are...
1. Trevor Carson (Oct 2013-May 2014)
Following the struggles of John Sullivan and Phil Smith at the start of the 2013-14 season, Pompey boss Guy Whittingham recruited Carson on loan from Bury.
The Northern Ireland youth international remained first choice until the season’s end, making 39 appearances.
He joined Cheltenham on a free transfer in June 2014 and later represented Hartlepool, Motherwell, Dundee United and Morecambe.
Now aged 35, Carson made 40 appearances for St Mirren this season.
2. Aaron McCarey (September-October 2015)
With injuries to Brian Murphy and Paul Jones, Paul Cook turned to Wolves keeper Aaron McCarey on a one-month emergency loan.
After a 2-1 victory on his debut at Bristol Rovers in September 2015, the Irishman started six successive League Two matches before returning to Molineux.
He later played for Ross County, Warrenpoint Town, Dundalk and Cliftonville, while is presently with Glentoran.
3. Ryan Fulton (January-March 2016)
Saved a penalty on his debut in a 1-0 defeat against Oxford United in January 2016, following his arrival from Liverpool.
The youngster stayed until March 2016, making 13 appearances, until Paul Jones’ return from injury meant he was no longer required.
Spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Chesterfield and, since 2017, the 27-year-old has been at Hamilton Academicals, totalling 41 appearances this season as they were relegated from the Scottish Championship.
4. Ryan Allsop (May 2016)
With injuries to Alex Bass, Paul Jones and Brian Murphy, Pompey were forced to recruit an emergency loan goalkeeper for their League Two play-off semi-final with Plymouth in May 2016.
Bournemouth’s Allsop, who had enjoyed a successful loan spell at Wycombe that season, was the answer, although drew criticism for his subsequent displays as the Blues were dumped out 3-2 on aggregate.
Since then he has played for Blackpool, Lincoln and Wycombe, while in the last two seasons represented Derby and Cardiff in the Championship, making 44 appearances for the latter this term.