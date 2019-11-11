Pompey’s FA Cup fixture at Harrogate Town is under threat following a floodlight failure.

The Wetherby Road stadium is tonight scheduled to host the first-round encounter under the BT Sports cameras.

However, at 6.15pm, a power failure cut off many of the stands’ lights, in addition to the PA system, which at the time was playing music.

Encouragingly, just one floodlight had stopped working – yet the entire stadium was then plunged into darkness at 6.30pm.

The floodlights – except the one – were then restored at 6.40pm.

However, much of the power remains out of action, while the pitch is not lit sufficiently from those that continue to work.

That in itself threatens the match going ahead, with officials battling to restore the remaining power for the eagerly anticipated fixture in North Yorkshire.