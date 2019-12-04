Have your say

Kenny Jackett saluted Lee Brown as he prepares to hand the Pompey captaincy back over.

The left-back has donned the armband for three-and-a-half games after Tom Naylor limped off with a hamstring injury during the Blues’ FA Cup win at Harrogate last month.

Brown, appointed vice-skipper when Brett Pitman and Gareth Evans were stripped of their leadership duties in September, has successfully led Jackett’s side to victories over Rochdale, Rotherham and Altrincham.

He was rested for Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy win over Northampton.

With Naylor back to full fitness, he’s set to come back into the starting line-up for the League One visit of promotion-rivals Peterborough on Saturday.

That’ll mean the ex-Burton man will lead Pompey into the battle – but Jackett’s been impressed by the job Brown did while holding the reins.

Lee Brown, right, celebrates Pompey's FA Cup win over Altrincham with match-winner Brett Pitman. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Pompey boss said: ‘He’s done a good job as captain with Tom being out.

‘It's been a big thing for him. Our captaincy has kind of moved around a bit and I think it’s quite good when different people have to take responsibility.

‘I have seen managers do that and rotate the captaincy.

'For Lee, he’s done it very well and brings a lot of talking and experience.

‘You want to try to sign as many captains as you can. That’s quite a good thing in recruitment.

‘But then there has to be an overlap with footballing ability. It’s easy to get character but it obviously has to be an overlap with footballing ability.

‘When you're recruiting players, you’re going to have to forego some areas sometimes and it’s very difficult to get everything.'

Brown moved to Pompey in June 2018 from Bristol Rovers.

He’s made 67 appearances and been first-choice left-back when available.

Brown’s also built up a good rapport with Ronan Curtis down the flank, while Jackett’s been impressed with Brandon Haunstrup’s contributions this season.

The manager added: ‘Lee was someone (assistant manager) Joe Gallen knew as a young lad at QPR.

‘He’s been on his journey at Bristol Rovers where I saw him in a number of games and was impressed by him.

‘I thought he was ready to play for a club of this size. In terms of his season and a half, he’s made a good impression both as a player and a person.

‘With him and Curtis down the left, we see there’s a good link-up and we can get going down that side.

‘There’s a good link down that side, while Brandon has made a very good fist of things in either full-back slot.

‘They’re the only two footers in the group.’