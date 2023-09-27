Portsmouth have enjoyed a strong start to the season so far, sitting top of the League One table, although they have played a game more than Oxford United .

Pompey have 19 points from a possible 27, and they look as though they will be promotion candidates of some kind this season, be it through the playoffs or automatic promotion. Though, the competition is strong, with the likes of Derby County, Barnsley, Stevenage and others likely to mount challenges of their own between now and the end of May.