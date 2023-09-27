News you can trust since 1877
Predicted final League One table: Where Portsmouth, Derby County, Barnsley and others are on course to finish

A look at where Portsmouth are on course to finish according to the data experts after a fine start.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 27th Sep 2023, 20:36 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 20:41 BST

Portsmouth have enjoyed a strong start to the season so far, sitting top of the League One table, although they have played a game more than Oxford United.

Pompey have 19 points from a possible 27, and they look as though they will be promotion candidates of some kind this season, be it through the playoffs or automatic promotion. Though, the competition is strong, with the likes of Derby County, Barnsley, Stevenage and others likely to mount challenges of their own between now and the end of May.

Here we take a look at the latest predicted final League One table, with the help of BetVictor, to see where Pompey are on course to finish.

Points: 36

1. 24 - Cheltenham Town

Points: 36

Points: 47

2. 23 - Carlisle United

Points: 47

Points: 49 (GD -19)

3. 22 - Burton Albion

Points: 49 (GD -19)

Points: 49 (GD -18)

4. 21 - Fleetwood Town

Points: 49 (GD -18)

Related topics:PortsmouthLeague OneOxford UnitedPompeyDerby CountyBarnsley