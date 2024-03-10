Portsmouth suffered a minor blip in their League One promotion push after drawing 0-0 at Blackpool on Saturday. John Mousinho's side were unable to break down a resolute home outfit at Bloomfield road despite having a man advantage for the entire second-half, with Jordan Rhodes seeing red just before the break.

Disappointing as the result was, the point ensured Pompey extended their unbeaten league run to 10 games and results elsewhere went both ways in the promotion race. Bolton Wanderers drew 2-2 at Exeter City but it was Derby County who came through the weekend as winners, putting three past Bristol Rovers without reply.