Portsmouth suffered a minor blip in their League One promotion push after drawing 0-0 at Blackpool on Saturday. John Mousinho's side were unable to break down a resolute home outfit at Bloomfield road despite having a man advantage for the entire second-half, with Jordan Rhodes seeing red just before the break.
Disappointing as the result was, the point ensured Pompey extended their unbeaten league run to 10 games and results elsewhere went both ways in the promotion race. Bolton Wanderers drew 2-2 at Exeter City but it was Derby County who came through the weekend as winners, putting three past Bristol Rovers without reply.
There are now just nine games left of the regular season and things are getting tight at the top of the table with no one running away with it as of yet - albeit Pompey have a healthy five-point gap to second-place Derby. Football Web Pages have crunched the numbers for that final run of fixtures to predict what the table will look like come May - take a look below.