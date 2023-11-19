Predicted League One table: Where Portsmouth, Bolton, Derby County, Barnsley & Oxford United will finish
League One is as tight as it has ever been at both ends but who's going to finish where come April?
With December on the horizon, Portsmouth still lead the way in League One and not only that, they do so with zero defeats to boot.
Pompey are exceeding expectations up to now with an impressive unbeaten run in league competition that stretches back to last season. But with that said, the table still looks as tight as ever.
Just one point separates Pompey from second-placed Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers in third, whilst the gap remains only nine points from being outside of the top six! It's gearing up to be one of the most exciting second halves to a season in recent memory in the third tier of English football.
With those lingering at the bottom showing they are capable of getting points from those at the top and nobody as of yet really stamping their authority and creating a gap, it really is all to play for at both ends of the division. So, with it being near impossible to predict what is going to happen, we've taken up the help of a predictive League One computer to do the job for us. Who's going up and who's facing the drop? Here's what the number experts think...