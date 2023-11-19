League One is as tight as it has ever been at both ends but who's going to finish where come April?

With December on the horizon, Portsmouth still lead the way in League One and not only that, they do so with zero defeats to boot.

Pompey are exceeding expectations up to now with an impressive unbeaten run in league competition that stretches back to last season. But with that said, the table still looks as tight as ever.

Just one point separates Pompey from second-placed Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers in third, whilst the gap remains only nine points from being outside of the top six! It's gearing up to be one of the most exciting second halves to a season in recent memory in the third tier of English football.