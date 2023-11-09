Predicted League One table: Where Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Derby County & others will finish - gallery
Portsmouth sit top of the League One table after 15 games
Portsmouth remain top of the League One table heading into another weekend of action with John Mousinho's side enjoying an unbeaten start to the league campaign.
Pompey are three points clear of Oxford United in second with Bolton Wanderers moving within three points of Mousinho's side on Tuesday night following a 2-0 win at Shrewsbury Town. Bolton remain behind Oxford on goal difference.
As Portsmouth prepare to welcome Charlton Athletic to Fratton Park on Saturday afternoon, football analysts at BetVictor have deployed their predictive League One computer once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season, incorporating current standings and recent form. Take a look where it's tipping Pompey to finish come May...