Premier ambitions for Portsmouth's big future hope after Fratton exit

Haji Mnoga

The Southsea lad has made 13 appearances for the first team after progressing through the Pompey youth ranks.

The 19-year-old made his Blues bow on October 9, 2018 when starting in a 1-0 EFL Trophy away win against Crawley. By doing so, he also became the club’s second-youngest debutant at 16 years, five months, and 24 days.

After spending a short time at Bognor Regis Town in 2019, he made his league debut for the Blues when coming off the bench in a 3-1 win against Lincoln City.

The versatile defender will immediately be loaned to National League side Bromley, but Mnoga has already set his sights on a bright future.

‘Hopefully by the end of this new contract I’ll be playing in the first team and it’ll be ideal for me and the club if I were to do so in the Championship,’ Mnoga told Pompey’s official site.

‘If we’re there, I’ll be looking to sign a new contract and help push Pompey towards the Premier League.

'I see myself being a lot older, more mature and a more accomplished player. At the same time I’ll still be young but I’ve always had big dreams and wanted to be very successful so 100 percent I’ll want to be a much better player. I picture myself on the international stage, too. I know it’s a big goal but it’s something that I want to push for,’ the 19-year-old said.

Having been at the club since 2008, Mnoga expressed his delight with the new contract and explained how it was an easy decision to stay at the club.

Mnoga said: ‘It means a lot to me because I’ve come through the whole academy, and I’ve been a part of Pompey since I was young.

‘From a young age I’ve always wanted to be a professional footballer for this club, so to get the chance to stay at my boyhood team for even longer is an honour for me and my family as we’re all from Portsmouth. It truly is an honour for me.’

Bromley finished in 7th place in last season’s National League table, but were knocked out of the play-offs by eventual winners Hartlepool.

Mnoga concluded: ‘I’m really looking forward to joining Bromley because it gives me the chance to play while giving people from Pompey the chance to watch me. Hopefully I can perform well which will set me up nicely for the next stage of my career.

‘I think it will be different to what I have experienced at Pompey so far, in terms of the standard of the league, but it’s something I’m really looking forward to, to go and experience something new.

‘It’s a big thing for me because I can go out there and play matches and get valuable experience. If I make mistakes, I want to learn from them quickly because that’s what’s going to make me a better player at the end of the day. Overall, I’m just looking to develop as a player.’

