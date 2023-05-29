The attacking midfielder is searching for a new club after failing to win a Blues deal after graduating from their Academy.

For some, it represented a surprise decision after skippering the under-18s and netting 14 goals in 31 appearances this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, Payce, who made three appearances of Pompey’s first-team, has subsequently trialled at Birmingham – and now Brentford.

He recently spent a week training with the Premier League club, who are considering adding him to their successful B team.

The Bees’ youngsters lifted the Premier League Cup earlier this month following a 2-1 success over Blackburn Under-21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they are weighing up whether to add Payce to their next intake following his recent trial.

Birmingham are also monitoring the situation, after the youngster joined them for a week’s training at the end of April.

Ex-Pompey midfielder Adam Payce has been on trial at Premier League Brentford following his Fratton Park release. Picture: Jason Brown

Payce had been invited to St Andrews by former Pompey lead professional development phase coach Liam Daish, who now serves as City’s Academy manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood the midfielder impressed the Championship club, who view him as a candidate for next season’s under-21 set-up.

Meanwhile, Brentford have also cast their eye over Payce, who is keen for a swift return to the Football League following his Fratton Park heartbreak.

He featured three times for Pompey since November 2021, all arriving in the Papa Johns Trophy.

The teenager also lined-up for a Pompey XI in their Hampshire Senior Cup quarter-final defeat at Bournemouth in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Payce was released along with fellow second-year scholars Jamie Howell, Gabriel Kamavuako and Elliott Simpson.

However, central defender Josh Dockerill earned professional terms and will link up with the Blues for first-team training upon their pre-season return on June 26.