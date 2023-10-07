‘Pressure’: Portsmouth stalwart feels heat as former Norwich City man makes return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The long-serving stalwart started his first league game of the campaign in the 2-0 success over Port Vale.

Raggett saw his side pick up a clean sheet, as they came through a testing first half to make it 23 league games unbeaten.

The defender told how he could sense a little extra heat on him coming into the side, so the victory was welcomed.

Pompey defender Sean Raggett in the win over Port Vale. Pic: Jason Brown.

Raggett told how he feels staying prepared for his chance and not over-elaborating was the right approach, as he eased his way back in.

He said: ‘I really enjoyed being back out there, but It was an added bit of pressure because the boys have been flying.

‘You want to win coming back into the team, because the boys have been so good.

‘You don’t want to come in and have a first loss of the season, so I’m glad we did it.

‘I think I’m experienced enough now when you come in to try and grow into the game slowly, where I’m not playing every week.

‘That’s what I tried to do and in the second half I felt a lot better than I did in the first half.

‘I keep myself in good shape and always have done, so that wasn’t an issue.

‘It was just good to get out there and get some game time.’

Raggett had two chances to add to the excellent long-range goal he scored against Fulham under-21s in the EFL Trophy earlier this term.

Ben Garrity excellently cleared his first effort off the line before Connor Ripley made a point-blank stop from header soon after.

Raggett added: ‘I had one cleared off the line and it was a good clearance.