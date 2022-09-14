The promising left-back joined Hampton & Richmond for an initial month on Tuesday – and was thrown in for an instant debut.

Vincent featured for the full 90 minutes as the National South side overcame Chippenham 1-0 to climb into 16th spot.

Match action at last for the 19-year-old, who earlier this month returned from an unsatisfactory stay at Maidstone.

During his 28 days with the National League side, he totalled just 76 minutes of first-team football, making two appearances.

Now Cowley is hoping Vincent can thrive at Hampton & Richmond, the club which sold Jamal Lowe and Nicke Kabamba to Pompey in 2016-17.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘It was only going to be 28 days with Maidstone, they had an injury and it was a good opportunity.

‘We perceived it to be a good fit, but Liam just didn’t get much opportunity, which was frustrating for us all. It wasn’t quite how it was sold, but these things can happen.

Liam Vincent has been loaned out to Hampton & Richmond in his latest bid for regular football to aid his development. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Maidstone had been promoted and at the beginning of the season had a difficult start, so had to make decisions.

‘I always respect that and it’s up to the player to play well enough to make sure he’s one of the first names on the team-sheet.

‘After that there were still a number of clubs keen to take Liam, so it was for us to find the right club for him – and that’s Hampton & Richmond.

‘He's another young player that has gone a long time without playing and needs to play, so we want to find a loan where we can get him regular, consistent football.

‘Liam’s a young player with so many wonderful attributes, a left-footer, 6ft 2, he’s athletic, a brilliant crosser, probably one of the best crossers in the group, if not the best crosser.

‘So there are lots of positives offensively, while he’s working every day on the defensive aspect of the game.’

After dogged by a stress fracture of his left shin during his first year on the south coast, Vincent is going from strength to strength,

He made seven appearances during the pre-season campaign, consisting of outings for both the first-team and a Pompey XI.

Cowley added: ‘Liam’s a good kid who has lots of potential and experienced a difficult and