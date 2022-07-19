Josh Oluwayemi is in Pompey's squad against Leyton Orient this evening. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Blues’ sixth summer signing was announced this morning, providing goalkeeping competition for Josh Griffiths.

It follows last night’s disappointing developments over target Colby Bishop, who now appears set for Blackpool.

Regardless, the pre-season continues for Danny Cowley’s men at Layer Road, with Oluwayemi on the bench in place of Toby Steward.

Also among the substitutes is Terell Thomas, who has already played twice for the Blues during his ongoing trial period.

Joining him is another triallist, whose identity is not yet clear.

Meanwhile, Sean Raggett and Joe Morrell are still sidelined by knocks, while Alex Bass and Kieron Freeman are in the process of negotiating moves away from Fratton Park.

Denver Hume is still not ready to resume first-team matches following the back injury which hampered him last season.

While Steward is expected to line up for Pompey at Bognor tomorrow night for a Pompey XI match.

Pompey: Griffiths, Rafferty, Mnoga, Robertson, Ogilvie, Pack, Thompson, Hackett, Jacobs, Curtis, Pigott.