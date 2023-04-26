3 . Marlon Pack

The former City of Portsmouth Boys’ School pupil rose through the ranks of the club he supports to earn first-year professional terms. Following loan spells at Wycombe and Dagenham & Redbridge, he made the first of two Pompey appearances in a League Cup clash with Crystal Palace in August 2010. However, he would see the season out with Cheltenham on loan. Released in the summer of 2011, Pack joined the Robins permanently and would go on to play for Bristol City and Cardiff, spending eight years in the Championship. Last summer he returned for a second spell at Fratton Park and has captained the side on occasions this season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown