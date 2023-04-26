There is often an outcry from supporters when promising Pompey players are released after graduating from the Fratton Park youth set-up.
It’s inevitably a painful process for the youngsters concerned, while, as ever in football, opinions can differ on whether they should be retained to remain part of the Blues’ future.
We’ve looked into those players who emerged from Pompey’s youth set-up only to be released, having barely featured for the first-team – yet subsequently bounced back to prove the club wrong.
This doesn’t take into account players released before graduation at the age 17-18 or those sold by the club.
1. Liam Daish
The Leigh Park defender progressed through Pompey's youth-team to make his debut under Alan Ball against Ipswich in February 1987, yet it was his sole outing. Released in the summer of 1988, he joined Cambridge United, putting him on the path to a career which would see him play in the Premier League and earn five Republic of Ireland caps. Daish also represented Birmingham and was bought by Coventry for £1.5m, before a knee injury brought premature retirement from the professional game. He saw out his playing days with the Hawks, where he also managed them alongside Mick Jenkins. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Allsport Photo: Ross Kinnaird/All Sport
2. Michael Nelson
Hailing from Gateshead, Michael Nelson arrived at Fratton Park as a first-year apprentice under Martin Hinshelwood and went on to earn first-year professional terms. However, he never played for the senior side and was released in the summer of 1999 by Alan Ball. After playing for three clubs in non-league, Bury brought him back into the Football League and he would later represent Hartlepool, Norwich, Scunthorpe, Kilmarnock, Bradford, Hibernian, Cambridge United, Barnet and Gateshead. He totalled more than 700 career games and won two promotions. Picture: Jed Leicester/Getty Images Photo: Jed Leicester
3. Marlon Pack
The former City of Portsmouth Boys’ School pupil rose through the ranks of the club he supports to earn first-year professional terms. Following loan spells at Wycombe and Dagenham & Redbridge, he made the first of two Pompey appearances in a League Cup clash with Crystal Palace in August 2010. However, he would see the season out with Cheltenham on loan. Released in the summer of 2011, Pack joined the Robins permanently and would go on to play for Bristol City and Cardiff, spending eight years in the Championship. Last summer he returned for a second spell at Fratton Park and has captained the side on occasions this season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
4. Paris Cowan-Hall
Paris Cowan-Hall (left) arrived with Callum Reynolds in 2007 from Rushden & Diamonds in a double deal, with both joining Paul Hart's Academy. Upon graduation, Cowan-Hall represented the first-team during the 2009 pre-season, yet never played a competitive match. He was released in the summer of 2010 following the Blues' relegation from the Premier League and, following a trial, joined Championship Scunthorpe, where he played once. The striker would later represent Millwall, Plymouth, Bristol Rovers and Colchester in an injury-hampered career, while, during one of two Wycombe spells, was part of the team which won promotion to League One in 2017-18. Picture: Harry Murphy/Getty Images Photo: Harry Murphy