Promising Portsmouth and ex-Crystal Palace striker bidding for Millwall move after Fratton Park heartache
Pompey’s Sam Folarin is hoping to win a move to Millwall.
While Academy team-mate Harvey Laidlaw spent last week trialling with Colchester as the promising youngsters seek new clubs ahead of their impending Fratton Park release.
The Blues last month informed 10 of their second-year scholars they wouldn’t be retained at the end of the campaign following their graduation.
Subsequently, Folarin travelled to Millwall for a two-week trial with their under-21s, which included a start against Coventry in a Professional Development League fixture, with the Lions winning 6-0.
As a consequence, he was unavailable for Pompey’s Youth Alliance Cup final, which resulted in a 3-1 defeat to Preston at Fratton Park.
The former Crystal Palace striker, who has netted six in goals in 15 outings for the Academy this term, made his first-team debut in November when he came off the bench against Leyton Orient in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
He also went on loan to the Rocks at the end of February, although barely featured through injury and selection, so returned after a month.
Now, following his Millwall stint, Folarin is waiting to discover whether the Championship club will follow up their interest.
Meanwhile, Colchester under-21s have looked at Laidlaw, with former Pompey boss Danny Cowley involved.
As Blues’ head coach, Cowley handed the left-back his first-team debut against Aston Villa under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy in October 2022.
The Colchester boss still has high regard for Laidlaw, inviting the youngster down to trial for their under-21s.
Other Pompey second-year scholars leaving in the summer are Mitch Aston, Brian Quarm, Bastian Smith, Malachi Osei-Owusu, Jack Fox, Maxwell Hurst, Kevin Bosaka and Dan Murray.
Sam Hudson’s under-18s, who have three remaining fixtures, drew 2-2 to Leyton Orient on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Koby Mottoh is waiting to discover whether he will be staying, with John Mousinho weighing up a contract offer.
