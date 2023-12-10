The 18-year-old has still to make a Blues first-team appearance

Highly-regarded Toby Steward’s rise continues after earning recognition with England.

The 18-year-old has been included in a goalkeeping development squad for a three-day training camp at St George’s Park.

The get together, which starts today, brings together 12 of England’s brightest prospects, predominantly from Premier League and Championship clubs.

However, Steward’s talent has long been identified, with the squad call up representing his third since the age of 16.

Toby Steward has been called up to an England goalkeeping development squad training camp. Picture: Tom Phillips

The former Henry Cort Community College student is enjoying a fine campaign at high-flying Gosport, where he is on a season-long loan.

He has established himself as first-choice in a side presently positioned third in Southern League Premier South and boasting the best defensive record in the league.

Steward has yet to feature competitively for Pompey, although has been a regular around the squad since September 2021.

With Pompey keen for the ex-Rocks and Salisbury loanee to get regular football this term, they opted to let him out on a season-long loan, with Ryan Schofield recruited as Will Norris’ understudy.

Fellow goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi has also been away on loan, making the switch to Chelmsford City, although is currently recovering from a broken thumb sustained last month.

Steward is now at St George’s Park until Tuesday, ruling him out of Gosport’s Russell Cotes Cup clash with the Hawks at Privett Park on Monday, with Callum Smart expected to deputise.

Borough were left without a match on Saturday with scheduled opponents Hungerford Town instead on FA Trophy duty against Aveley.

Steward’s ongoing Gosport commitments mean he has yet to be named in Pompey’s squad this season, having been an unused substitute on six occasions last season.