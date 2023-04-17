Promising Portsmouth starlet heading for Fratton Park exit - but defender to stay

It is understood Academy under-18s skipper Adam Payce has not been offered terms to remain with the Blues.

The second-year scholar has represented Pompey three times in the Papa Johns Trophy, having been handed his debut in November 2021 in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently, he played the full 90 minutes of last month’s quarter-final defeat to Bournemouth in the Hampshire Senior Cup, when the Blues lost 5-2.

In addition, Payce has been in eye-catching form for the Academy this term, registering 14 goals and 12 assists in 31 appearances.

However, the 18-year-old attacking midfielder was last week informed there would be no deal upon graduation from his two-year scholarship, having been at Fratton Park since the age of 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regardless, he continues to represent the Academy side and captained them to a 4-0 success over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

That fifth straight win maintains their lead at the top of Merit League One, with Koby Mottoh grabbing two goals – and Payce weighing in with two assists.

Adam Payce will not be getting a Pompey deal at the end of his two-year scholarship. Picture: Jason Brown

Sam Hudson’s Academy side have two matches remaining, with their final game at home to Cambridge United on April 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One member of the under-18s who will be staying, however, is Josh Dockerill, who has been offered a new deal.

The central defender made his Pompey debut in November’s 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Dockerill has also been an unused substitute for the first-team on four occasions this season, including the FA Cup third-round trip to Spurs.

Pompey prospect Josh Dockerill has been offered terms to stay at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joined the Rocks on loan in March and has since made four appearances for Robbie Blake’s side.

Like Payce, he has been involved in the Hampshire Senior Cup and partnered Clark Robertson in last month’s Dean Court defeat.

Dockerill has played 22 times for the Academy this season, scoring twice, although his Bognor commitments means he isn’t presently involved in their fixtures.

It is understood midfielder Elliott Simpson, striker Jamie Howell and winger Gabriel Kamavuako have also been released, yet remain on loan elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad