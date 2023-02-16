Dan Gifford and Alfie Bridgman are currently flourishing at Bognor Regis Town during short-term loans.

Striker Gifford has netted five goals in 11 appearances, while left winger Bridgeman has featured seven times and scored twice during a second Rocks spell this term.

John Mousinho recently visited Nyewood Lane to assess both of the youngsters’ progress in the visit of Bishop’s Stortford.

Both impressed in starting roles as Robbie Blake’s men defeated the Isthmian Premier Division leaders 2-1.

Now Mousinho wants the promising pair to remain with the Rocks, while continuing to train with Pompey.

He told The News: ‘I went to watch Alfie and Dan, who are both really good, young players. It was a good opportunity to actually see them play.

‘It’s great to see them get minutes, that’s the best progression for them at the moment because they can have the best of both worlds. They train with us and, because Bognor aren’t full-time, can play games there.

Pompey youngster Dan Gifford has scored five goals in 11 matches since rejoining the Rocks on loan at the end of November. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

‘The pair have a lot of work to do, a lot of improvement is needed, but playing men’s football at this stage of their career is probably one of the best ways to progress.

‘It’s not the only way to develop, but it benefited me hugely coming through a League One side (Brentford) and going out on loan to three non-league sides.

‘Everybody at Bognor is very, very positive about the pair of them and we are looking to extend them both until the end of the season.’

Gifford spent an unsuccessful loan spell with National League South club Weymouth earlier this season,

He joined Bognor at the end of November, reuniting him with the club where he last season scored 10 times and was crowned the Rocks’ Most Improved Player.

Bridgeman netted five goals in 17 matches for Blake’s side earlier this term, only to return to Fratton Park.

He rejoined the Rocks in January on a short-term loan last month.

Mousinho added: ‘I met Robbie (Blake) for the first time when I went there, he’s a top guy who wants to get them playing football on a really, really good pitch for non-league.

‘That’s good for the development of our youngsters, they’re not just going long ball, and there are a lot of benefits you can get out of that.

