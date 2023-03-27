Academy players Josh Dockerill, Elliott Simpson and Jamie Howell have linked up with non-league clubs on work experience loans for the remainder of the campaign.

The youngsters are in the process of learning whether they have a Fratton Park future, with their second-year scholarship nearing its end.

In the meantime, they will gain crucial experience in men’s football – with all three playing last weekend.

Dockerill has joined Bognor, featuring for the entire game in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Bishop’s Stortford in the Isthmian Premier League.

The central defender has been named on Pompey’s first-team bench in five matches this season, all arriving in cup competitions.

His debut – and sole first-team outing to date – was in November’s 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon, appearing for the final 29 minutes of the Papa Johns Trophy encounter.

Dockerill also played in the Hampshire Senior Cup 5-2 defeat at Bournemouth last Tuesday night, while has started 22 games for the Academy this term, scoring twice.

Pompey prospect Josh Dockerill has joined Bognor on loan. Picture: Jason Brown

Now he has joined Dan Gifford and Alfie Bridgman at Nyewood Lane, although the latter is currently away on Malta under-19 duty.

Elsewhere, Howell has netted nine times in 23 Pompey Academy appearances this term, in addition to the Hampshire Senior Cup 5-0 hammering of Andover New Street in December.

After training with Dorchester Town on Thursday night, he was signed on loan for the remainder of the season – and thrown in for his debut on Saturday.

The striker featured for the full 90 minutes as the Southern League Premier South side lost 2-0 at home to Merthyr Town, representing a 10th loss in 12 matches.

Howell was among five new signings last week for Glenn Howe’s men, who are presently 14th in the table, six points ahead of Gosport Borough.

They also have former Pompey forward Alfie Stanley on their books, although he’s currently sidelined after sustaining concussion.

Stanley has seven goals in 37 matches this term, having been with the Magpies since September 2021.

Finally, Simpson has joined Wessex Premier Division team Brockenhurst.

The central midfielder scored a stunning 25-yard right-footed volley for Pompey’s Academy against Sutton in the Merit League earlier this month.

Now he’s representing the Badgers – and played for 82 minutes in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Pagham.