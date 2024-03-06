Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A trio of Pompey youngsters have been loaned out as they strive to secure a Fratton Park future.

Destiny Ojo’s third-year scholarship expires in the summer, while Academy pair Sam Folarin and Jack Fox will graduate at the season’s end.

The Blues recalled all young loan players in January in order to assess their progress at close quarters ahead of decisions whether to retain them.

Destiny Ojo, second from left, is congratulated after scoring for Pompey against Gosport Borough in pre-season. Picture: Jason Brown

Now they’ve been sent back out again, with the three securing loans to local non-league clubs last week.

Ojo, who had been recalled from Poole Town in January and later joined Sholing, has rejoined former club Lancing, where Pompey recruited him from in the summer of 2022.

He appeared in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against bottom club Beckham in Isthmian South East and impressed after coming off the bench in the 54th minute.

Boss Dave Altendorff afterwards told the Sussex Express: ‘It’s great to have Destiny on board too - he showed some exciting touches in his cameo against Beckenham and we are looking forward to seeing him do what he does best which is terrorise full backs in the coming fixtures.’

Central defender Fox last week rejoined Baffins Milton Rovers, following a successful loan spell with the Wessex League Premier Division club earlier in the season.

He was immediately introduced into their starting XI for a midweek 1-0 victory over Hythe & Dibden, although was on the losing side for Danny Thompson’s men in Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to Moneyfields at Chichester.

Finally Folarin, who had a short loan at Poole at the start of the campaign, has linked-up with Robbie Blake’s Rocks.

The Republic of Ireland Under-18 international’s scheduled debut at Concord Rangers on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

And it was a similar fate for last night’s Nyewood Lane clash with Whitehawk, as Folarin patiently awaits his debut.