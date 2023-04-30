News you can trust since 1877
'Proper fans, proper atmosphere': Portsmouth faithful unite with Derby County

Pompey and Derby County fans helped create a cracking at a packed Pride Park on Saturday. Here’s what they had to say on Twitter about the occasion.

By Jordan Cross
Published 30th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

Great day at Pride Park and well done Portsmouth for providing one of the best crowds of the season. 31000 @ a Div 1 games says it all. Not sure about you lot but we quite like it down here. DCFC @DK170259200

Great turn out from the #Pompey fans today. Singing from start to finish. @Ksshaw61

Class day out today, one of the best aways of the season. Proper atmosphere from both sets of teams #pompey #dcfc @abbott_harry1

Two great clubs in a league they should never be due to rubbish ownership. Football is cyclical and all will be corrected in time #dcfc #pompey @The1884Rams

Great away day, best home atmosphere I've seen in the country #DCFC @pfcmichael

Coupled with the best away atmosphere we’ve had! sell out, millions of miles away, nothing to play for and you lot turned up, gave us a great game and did your team proud! Probs see you again next year! @DerbyStatistics

Great fans, thought you did well after the first 20 mins from us. Always had a soft spot for Pompey, even more so after going to Notts away with a work mate the day you got promotion to league 1 @Vaughanyboy

Pompey fans at Derby.
Pompey fans at Derby.

Two proper footie teams with proper fans. Loved the almost constant singing. @ranjitseehra

Good away support as well - proper fans - made for a great atmosphere. @ShaunTheRam

Proper club Pompey @MJHodgo88

People ask why I still follow Pompey when live so far away and I says it’s in my blood and for days out like this @ScottSquish

