Qatar World Cup 2022: The fans proudly flying the flag for Portsmouth - in pictures

They say Pompey fans get everywhere.

And that’s certainly the case when it comes to the World Cup, with the blue army travelling to Qatar to roar England on in their bid for success.

The eagle eyed among you would have seen the city represented when it comes to Pompey flags appearing at games.

Whether behind the goal or any spot which could gain some air time, there’s a good chance of seeing the star and crescent on show.

Among those who’ve made the trip to the Middle East is well-known Pompey fan, Eddie Crispin.

Crispin is among a group of a dozen Blues followers who’ve based themselves in Bahrain, and have spent up to three weeks away.

The supporter from Fratton told of the experience he and fellow fans have enjoyed.

Crispin said ‘There’s 12 of us who came out - all from Pompey. Some have gone back home and others have come out.

‘We’ve been getting a minibus in from Bahrain to the games. It’s 23-hour day to do that.

‘It’s 50 minutes to the border, two hours to go through the checks and then three hours through the desert.

‘Then when you get to Qatar it’s three buses to the fan zone, a tube out to the game and for the France match another hour on a bus to the stadium.

‘We’ve met a lot of different people and there’s plenty who’ve noticed Pompey stickers popping up here, there and everywhere.

‘We’ve had some brilliant experiences since we’ve been out here, it’s been really enjoyable to fly the flag.’

Crispin has been joined by the likes of Scott Cameron, Billy Willet, Billy Willet Jr, Chas Chandler, Barry Shotton and ‘Stamford’ Phil Templeman for their World Cup experience.

They aren’t the only Pompey fans representing, however, with the likes of Portchester’s Neil Smale and his family also in Qatar.

We’ve pulled together a gallery of Pompey fans flying the flag for you to enjoy.

