Pompey fans have been having their say on Kenny Jackett’s admission that he’s ready to call time on his search for a new number 10.

The Blues boss told The News he's set to go with his existing options to fill the key attacking position next season.

That means Brett Pitman, Gareth Evans, Louis Dennis, Andy Cannon and Marcus Harness will be fighting it out to be the creative force as Pompey bid to win promotion to the Championship.

Pitman and Evans were the two main occupiers of the position last season, when the Blues failed to move out of League One.

As a result, it was a role many fans felt needed addressing ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

However, the emergence of Dennis since Pompey returned to training, Cannon’s recovery from injury and the recent arrival of Harness has led Jackett to believe it’s a position he’s now well stocked in.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett Picture: Dave Haines

That assessment has created plenty of debate on our Facebook page: Portsmouth FC – The News.

Many of those who have contacted us believe it’s an area that still needs addressing, while some are of the opinion that Jackett is correct in his assessment and that a striker should take priority.

Here’s a selection of the views shared with us…

Dave Pine: Complete Joke! There you go everyone, we are a team with absolutely no desire to get to the Championship slow and steady!

Antony Davies: Got plenty of quality in the no10 area, what we need is a plan B when hoofing it isn’t working.

Also, after watching Harrison on Saturday, we really, really, really need a striker cos he ain’t scoring double figures ever.

Jason Butcher: Let’s look at our number 10 options.... Lowe (he may yet stay), Curtis, Harness, Williams, Pitman, Evans, Cannon & Dennis.

Not enough?? Should Lowe go, he’ll be replaced.

Stephen Morby: We need another goalscorer cos at the moment Harrison is not setting the front line alight.

Hasn't scored a single goal in any of the pre-season games. Hope he proves us all wrong.

Darren Riley: Can we sign a goalscorer please! I like Harrison but he has not threatened the scorers yet, Hawkins is not a natural goalscorer and Pittman is in the last year of his contract.

Barrie Jenkins: Distribution of budget? That’s another indication that he (Jackett) is working within his original budget and will continue to do so and is not allowed to go anywhere near the MC transfer fee.

Paul French: If we were really serious about being the best in the league we would reinvest some of the Clarke money to purchase Marcus Maddison.

His stats are off the scale, consistently for 4 seasons.

To get 15+ assists 4 seasons running is simply incredible and how he’s still at Peterborough is baffling.

Rob Emery: I am starting to wonder if KJ really knows what he wants or needs.

It's been obvious from the start that a proven striker, and I do mean proven, is required. But of course that would mean spending money.

He's hoping to scrape through with the less than startling forwards he's signed.

Sarah Putin: Well the article does make it clear where there were two options last season there are now five.

And what if Lowe stays if nobody is willing to pay the transfer fee? He's under contract for two more years.

Karl Wood: Harness is more of a 10 then a winger, that’s where he came on v Stevenage and moved out wide when Curtis went off with a slight injury.

It’s not rocket science we signed one in Harness.

Adrian Gough: I despair, I really do.

