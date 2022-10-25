The pair are also joined by Marlon Pack on the sidelines, despite Danny Cowley stating that the trio would be available to face Oxford this evening.

Yet, the right-back and central midfielder are again missing from the squad at Fratton Park.

The Blues boss has made just two changes from their 1-0 victory against Forest Green on Saturday.

Reeco Hackett and Dane Scarlett return to the starting XI, with Jay Mingi and Ryan Tunnicliffe keeping their place in the centre of the midfield.

Joe Morrell is also absent from the bench as Pompey are left searching for options in the centre of the park.

With Lowery and Rafferty again missing, the Fratton faithful have raised their eyebrows at the pair's injury situation.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@sampfcx: So, why say Lowery and Raff are back?

@Aaron25650310: Not sure I'm keen.

@pfcdave1898: Certainly don't like the look of that.

Also why is Cowley saying certain players are available when they're clearly not…

@blakepfc: What on gods Green earth is that?

@Pompey_Goals: Oooofff oh well bring the points home boys.

@HarvMarksy: No Rafferty or Lowery again. Wellllll you knew that was gonna happen.

@ryanlewis79: Not surprised he’s gone Reeco over Dale, they’ll sit back and soak up pressure, Dale would just get crowded out.

Hopefully take the lead, allow them to attack a bit then let Dale run wild.

@BigGreggerr: Fed up of Cowley’s “tricks” saying everyone is available when they are seemingly not.

@ttwood_sam: The Rafferty and Lowery situation is becoming ridiculous!

