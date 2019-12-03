Have your say

Ross McCrorie returns to Pompey’s side for tonight’s Leasing.com Trophy encounter with Northampton.

The Rangers loanee has missed the last four matches following a hamstring injury, but is back in Kenny Jackett’s team this evening.

He partners Andy Cannon in the holding midfield roles as Jackett makes nine changes to the side which last weekend beat Altrincham.

Just Anton Walkes and Marcus Harness remain from the starting XI which won 2-1 in the FA Cup clash.

Saturday’s matchwinner, Brett Pitman, leads the attack and is also restored as skipper.

Also earning recalls are Alex Bass, James Bolton, Paul Downing, Sean Raggett and Gareth Evans.

In addition, youngster Leon Maloney maintains his ever-present status in this year’s competition, with his fourth start.

Pompey: Bass, Bolton, Downing, Raggett, Walkes, Cannon, McCrorie, Harness, Evans, Maloney, Pitman.

Subs: MacGillivray, Haunstrup, Burgess, Williams, Close, Marquis, Harrison.