Ross McCrorie is expected to miss the remainder of the festive programme following another hamstring injury.

The Scotland under-21 international was forced off in the 42nd minute of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Ipswich, to be replaced at right-back by James Bolton.

Ross McCrorie was replaced by James Bolton in the first-half of Saturday's 1-0 win over Ipswich after injuring his hamstring once more. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Kenny Jackett afterwards admitted it was the same hamstring he tore against Southend early last month.

That sidelined McCrorie for four matches, spanning almost a month, although the latest blow is not as severe.

Regardless, the loanee from Rangers is likely to be absent from forthcoming matches against Wycombe (Boxing Day), MK Dons (December 29) and Gillingham (January 1).

Jackett said: ‘It is frustration for Ross, he again showed 30-40 minutes of talent and has missed out. We have to be patient with him, there is definitely a player there.

‘He has felt his hamstring slightly, which is a frustration because he had a bright half-an-hour.

‘It seems to be the same hamstring he has done before, but wasn’t as bad, he was talking about carrying on, which isn’t the best thing to do.

‘We took him off and are hoping it’s not too bad.

‘He is a very good lad in terms of his character, he won’t buckle, he won’t go under, that’s the good thing.

‘It’s too early to tell, hamstrings are not good injuries. Well, Saturday to Thursdays they are not usually good, and that’s the case here.

‘It’s a tough one to make the rest of the month.’

McCrorie has made 15 appearances since joining in the summer on a season-long loan.