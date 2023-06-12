Rangers reveal Bundesliga opponents after potential Portsmouth friendly falls through
The News last week revealed how the Scottish giants had been pencilled in to face the Blues in a friendly marking the club’s 125th Anniversary, following encouraging discussions.
However, the prospective July 29 fixture was shelved after Rangers boss Michael Beale voiced his desire to play a European team ahead of their Champions League qualifiers.
It represented a blow to Pompey, who looked at a number of potential pre-season teams, including Vitoria Guimaraes, and insist they didn’t focus solely on Rangers.
Now Beale’s men have announced they are instead travelling to German side Hoffenheim, who finished 12th last season.
It is the final friendly before their Scottish Premiership campaign begins, while they are involved in the third qualifying round of the Champions League on August 8/9.
As for Pompey, they subsequently fixed up Bristol City for that July 29 date, albeit the match won’t be labelled as a 125th Anniversary event.
However, John Mousinho’s men are pleased to have secured Championship opponents for their last pre-season game before the August 5 launch of the League One campaign.
Separately, a Pompey XI will face the Royal Artillery in September at HMS Temeraire’s Victory Stadium in Burnaby Road as a nod to the club’s proud history.
The fixture, which will celebrate the influence of the Army side in the April 5, 1898 formation of the Blues, has still to be finalised.
Meanwhile, in a statement on Rangers’ website, the club explained the reasoning behind their Hoffenheim friendly.
It said: ‘The Light Blues will make the trip to the PreZero Arena, kick-off at 3:30pm local time, in their final pre-season fixture before the Scottish Premiership campaign commences the following weekend.
It’s sure to be a strong test for Michael Beale’s side ahead of the UEFA Champions League Third Qualifying Round in August, with Hoffenheim boasting a wealth of international players among their ranks.’