However, the prospective July 29 fixture was shelved after Rangers boss Michael Beale voiced his desire to play a European team ahead of their Champions League qualifiers.

It represented a blow to Pompey, who looked at a number of potential pre-season teams, including Vitoria Guimaraes, and insist they didn’t focus solely on Rangers.

Now Beale’s men have announced they are instead travelling to German side Hoffenheim, who finished 12th last season.

It is the final friendly before their Scottish Premiership campaign begins, while they are involved in the third qualifying round of the Champions League on August 8/9.

As for Pompey, they subsequently fixed up Bristol City for that July 29 date, albeit the match won’t be labelled as a 125th Anniversary event.

However, John Mousinho’s men are pleased to have secured Championship opponents for their last pre-season game before the August 5 launch of the League One campaign.

Rangers have chosen to face Hoffenheim in their final pre-season friendly on July 29 rather than travel to Fratton Park. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The fixture, which will celebrate the influence of the Army side in the April 5, 1898 formation of the Blues, has still to be finalised.

It said: ‘The Light Blues will make the trip to the PreZero Arena, kick-off at 3:30pm local time, in their final pre-season fixture before the Scottish Premiership campaign commences the following weekend.