Paddy Lane has been recalled to Pompey's side against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Dane Scarlett and Tom Lowery both drop to the bench for this afternoon’s visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

They are replaced by Joe Pigott and Paddy Lane in Pompey’s starting XI against the League One leaders.

It remains to be seen whether Mousinho is operating with a front two – or utilising Pigott in a number 10 role behind Colby Bishop.

Nonetheless, it represents Pigott’s first start under the head coach since his January appointment.

Elsewhere, Denver Hume and Jay Mingi again miss out on the 18-man squad, while Clark Robertson is still not ready to return from injury.

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Tunnicliffe, Morrell, Lane, Dale, Pigott, Scarlett.

