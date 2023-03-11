News you can trust since 1877
Rare start for Ipswich man as Portsmouth boss makes two changes against Sheffield Wednesday

John Mousinho has made two changes to the side which lost at Barnsley in the week.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
44 minutes ago - 1 min read
Paddy Lane has been recalled to Pompey's side against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Paddy Lane has been recalled to Pompey's side against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Dane Scarlett and Tom Lowery both drop to the bench for this afternoon’s visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

They are replaced by Joe Pigott and Paddy Lane in Pompey’s starting XI against the League One leaders.

It remains to be seen whether Mousinho is operating with a front two – or utilising Pigott in a number 10 role behind Colby Bishop.

Nonetheless, it represents Pigott’s first start under the head coach since his January appointment.

Elsewhere, Denver Hume and Jay Mingi again miss out on the 18-man squad, while Clark Robertson is still not ready to return from injury.

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Tunnicliffe, Morrell, Lane, Dale, Pigott, Scarlett.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Bernard, Thompson, Lowery, Hackett, Jacobs, Scarlett.

