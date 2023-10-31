News you can trust since 1877
RATED: League One's best performers this season - featuring Portsmouth, Derby County, Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers favourites

We’re now nearly a third of the way through the season.
By Jordan Cross
Published 31st Oct 2023, 05:00 GMT

And that means the campaign’s now really beginning to hot up with the table taking shape.

There’s also now a decent pool of data for the football boffins to analyse, when it comes to seeing who’s performing in League One.

The stattos at WhoScored.com have been crunching the numbers - using 200 raw statistics weighted according to their influence in the game.

So here’s the top 20 players in the division according to the latest ratings.

1. League One's top performers

From left-right: Blackpool's Jordan Rhodes, Barnsley's Devante Cole, Pompey's Colby Bishop and Derby's Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are among League One top perforamers, according to website WhoScored.com Photo: The News

Who Scored rating: 7.13

2. 20th Sam Long (Oxford United)

Who Scored rating: 7.13 Photo: Michael Regan

Who Scored rating: 7.14

3. 19th: Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic)

Who Scored rating: 7.14 Photo: Alex Burstow

Who Scored rating: 7.15

4. 18th: Alfie May (Charlton Athletic)

Who Scored rating: 7.15 Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

