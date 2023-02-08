News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
From left: Kyle Joseph, Colby Bishop, David McGoldrick, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

RATED: League One's best performing strikers - including Portsmouth, Derby County, Ipswich Town, Bristol Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday front men: in pictures

Colby Bishop has been Pompey’s go-to man for goals this term.

By Pepe Lacey
2 minutes ago

The striker has netted 12 goals in 27 League One outings this season and is comfortably the Blues’ top scorer.

His efforts have been the saving grace in a underperforming side this campaign, and the 26-year-old currently sits third in the highest scoring charts in the third tier.

But how does Bishop and Pompey’s front men compare to the rest of League One?

We’ve taken a look at WhoScored.com to discover who they’ve rated as the most prolific strikers in the league.

Here’s what we’ve found.

1. Alfie May - Cheltenham

Appearances: 21; Goals: 9; Assists: 2; WhoScored rating: 6.74.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Ben House - Lincoln

Appearances: 22; Goals: 7; Assists: 1; WhoScored rating: 6.67.

Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales

3. Freddie Ladapo - Ipswich

Appearances: 29; Goals: 10; Assists: 2; WhoScored rating: 6.76.

Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales

4. Kyle Joseph - Oxford United

Appearances: 21; Goals: 6; Assists: 0; WhoScored rating: 6.77.

Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
League OneDerby CountyIpswich TownPortsmouthPompey