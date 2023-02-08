Colby Bishop has been Pompey’s go-to man for goals this term.

The striker has netted 12 goals in 27 League One outings this season and is comfortably the Blues’ top scorer.

His efforts have been the saving grace in a underperforming side this campaign, and the 26-year-old currently sits third in the highest scoring charts in the third tier.

But how does Bishop and Pompey’s front men compare to the rest of League One?

We’ve taken a look at WhoScored.com to discover who they’ve rated as the most prolific strikers in the league.

Here’s what we’ve found.

1 . Alfie May - Cheltenham Appearances: 21; Goals: 9; Assists: 2; WhoScored rating: 6.74.

2 . Ben House - Lincoln Appearances: 22; Goals: 7; Assists: 1; WhoScored rating: 6.67.

3 . Freddie Ladapo - Ipswich Appearances: 29; Goals: 10; Assists: 2; WhoScored rating: 6.76.

4 . Kyle Joseph - Oxford United Appearances: 21; Goals: 6; Assists: 0; WhoScored rating: 6.77.