‘Rattled. Worst Pompey display. Stinking performance’: Check out Jordan Cross’ ratings from AFC Wimbledon horror show

The ratings are in from Pompey’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy clash with AFC Wimbledon.
Do you agree with how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park?
1. Ryan Schofield 2
Stinking performance. Culpable for two goals and created more issues with poor distribution - a worry for Pompey if Norris gets injured on this evidence.
. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Zak Swanson 4
Looked leggy and found himself outpaced at times. Probably not a great surprise to see rustiness after recent lack of minutes. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Joe Rafferty - 4
Looked every inch a right-back playing in the middle of defence as he struggled to fight the charge of Wimbledon through the middle of the pitch. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Ryley Towler - 4
Not the classy and comfortable looking defender we’ve seen for most of this year. Caught out at times and had his hands full with physicality of likes of Pell and Davison. Photo: Jason Brown