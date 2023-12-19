News you can trust since 1877
‘Rattled. Worst Pompey display. Stinking performance’: Check out Jordan Cross’ ratings from AFC Wimbledon horror show

The ratings are in from Pompey’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy clash with AFC Wimbledon.
By Jordan Cross
Published 19th Dec 2023, 21:52 GMT

Do you agree with how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park?

Stinking performance. Culpable for two goals and created more issues with poor distribution - a worry for Pompey if Norris gets injured on this evidence. .

1. Ryan Schofield 2

Stinking performance. Culpable for two goals and created more issues with poor distribution - a worry for Pompey if Norris gets injured on this evidence. .

Looked leggy and found himself outpaced at times. Probably not a great surprise to see rustiness after recent lack of minutes.

2. Zak Swanson 4

Looked leggy and found himself outpaced at times. Probably not a great surprise to see rustiness after recent lack of minutes.

Looked every inch a right-back playing in the middle of defence as he struggled to fight the charge of Wimbledon through the middle of the pitch.

3. Joe Rafferty - 4

Looked every inch a right-back playing in the middle of defence as he struggled to fight the charge of Wimbledon through the middle of the pitch.

Not the classy and comfortable looking defender we’ve seen for most of this year. Caught out at times and had his hands full with physicality of likes of Pell and Davison.

4. Ryley Towler - 4

Not the classy and comfortable looking defender we've seen for most of this year. Caught out at times and had his hands full with physicality of likes of Pell and Davison.

