Here’s how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw the performances from Danny Cowley’s young guns at Gosport.
1. Toby Steward - 7
Sturdy half and one fine save at the feet of Agbeseyi
Photo: Daniel Chesterton
2. Levi Andoh - 5
Caught out on one occasion and nearly conceded penalty
Photo: Jason Brown
3. Haji Mnoga - 6
Looked comfortable and handed everything which came his way
Photo: Jason Brown
4. Andre Wisdom - 7
Physically got work to do but experience in spades and read the game impeccably
Photo: Jason Brown