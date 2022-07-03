Pompey introduced their younger players in the second half at Gosport

Read the game impeccably…promising display…full of authority - read Jordan Cross’ second-half ratings for Portsmouth’s young guns at Gosport

The ratings are in from the second half at Privett Park today.

By Jordan Cross
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 4:54 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 5:04 pm

Here’s how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw the performances from Danny Cowley’s young guns at Gosport.

1. Toby Steward - 7

Sturdy half and one fine save at the feet of Agbeseyi

Photo: Daniel Chesterton

Photo Sales

2. Levi Andoh - 5

Caught out on one occasion and nearly conceded penalty

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

3. Haji Mnoga - 6

Looked comfortable and handed everything which came his way

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

4. Andre Wisdom - 7

Physically got work to do but experience in spades and read the game impeccably

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
GosportPortsmouthPrivett ParkDanny CowleyPompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 3