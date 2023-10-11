Reading supporters to hold ‘massive demonstration’ before Portsmouth clash this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's a sparse weekend of League One action ahead as the international break once again returns, with a welcome few days off for a Portsmouth side that have made a flying start to the season.

Last night's EFL Trophy win over Gillingham was another taste of success for a rampant Pompey side that look the real deal under John Mousinho.

The News has your League One round-up on Wednesday morning.

Reading fans to hold protest ahead of Portsmouth fixture

Portsmouth's upcoming trip to League One strugglers Reading will take place under a cloud of protest from home fans.

Royals supporters are co-ordinating a 'massive demonstration' before the fixture on Saturday, October 28 as financial problems continue to loom over the Berkshire club. The club has been hit with several points deductions over the last 18 months with the threat of administration now very present.

Fans have formed a group named Sell Before We Dai who are organising the pre-Pompey march from the city centre to the Select Car Leasing Stadium ahead of kick-off. The group explained: "Reading FC is in a critical situation: relegated to League One, facing charges from the EFL and run by an owner who neither understands nor cares about our club. Dai Yongge has failed us miserably. He has brought nothing but misery, failure and embarrassment. He has shown no respect for Reading's fans, players or staff. He has broken his promises and betrayed our trust.

"We have had enough. We want him out. We want our club back. That's why we are calling on all Reading fans to join us in a massive demonstration on Saturday, 28 October, ahead of the Portsmouth game. We want to show Dai Yongge that he is not welcome here. That we are united, passionate and proud. That we are the beating heart of Reading FC. That we will not give us until he has gone."

Blackpool insist loan recall was ‘always the plan’

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley has insisted that the decision to recall youngster Will Squires from his loan spell was always the plan and not a rash decision. The defender had been on loan at Bamber Bridge but was brought back to Bloomfield Road and made his first team debut in the Papa John's Trophy meeting with Liverpool U21's last night.

Critchley told the official club website : “It’s always a proud moment for a young boy to make their debut in the team and that’s where you have to give credit to the academy staff and all the people who work with him. I remember Will from my first time here and he’s definitely progressed physically and he’s benefitted from going out and getting first team football at Bamber Bridge. The reports back have been really positive, it was always the plan to call him back and play him in this game and I thought he gave us a really assured performance.”

Pompey stars rewarded with mini-holiday after scintillating League One start

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has welcomed the fixture break the club have been granted after a busy run of matches.

Portsmouth are unbeaten in the league this season (Image: Getty Images)

Pompey ran riot over Gillingham in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, winning 5-1, and are now not in action until October 21 after this weekend's game with Gillingham was postponed due to international call-ups. After a flying start to the season, the players will be granted time away from work.

Mousinho said: "Some of the lads will also have a training session because we don't want to have too many bodies de-conditioned. Then we have four days off and then we are back on Monday for a normal week to get ready to fire for Carlisle.