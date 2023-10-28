Reading v Pompey injury news as seven out and one doubt

Connor Ogilvie is expected to be sidelined for up to eight weeks after damaging ankle ligaments. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey team news

John Mousinho has eased fears about Christian Saydee’s fitness for Saturday. He limped off just before the hour against Cambridge United, but trained on Thursday and should be available for selection.

Mousinho said: ‘It just feels like it’s cramping up and he isn’t actually cramping up, so it’s a bit of a strange one. We’re just getting on top of that with Chris.”

In the other good bit of good news, both Gavin Whyte and Sean Raggett are also available once again. The pair both missed Tuesday’s match through illness but are options for Mousinho to consider should he wish to include them in the squad.

Meanwhile, the bad news is that Connor Ogilvie’s ankle injury is to rule him out for six to eight weeks. He was forced off after just 10 minutes against Cambridge in what was his first game back following a groin complaint but in a completely different injury he will be out for up to two months.

Anthony Scully, club captain Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery are all out with long-term injuries. Lowery has recently participated in modified training and could resume full training ahead of next weeks FA Cup clash. Tricky winger Scully meanwhile underwent surgery for a meniscus tear and is out for the remainder of the year. Marlon Pack meanwhile damaged his ankle ligaments, and was back out on the grass this week but is a few weeks off returning.

Reading team news

Mamadi Camara made a return to the Royals starting 11 having been out for two months. He started in the defeat to Fleetwood Town, along with Charlie Savage who was also given his first start. As for players ruled out, Ovie Ejaria is continuing his recovery from injury.

He is still in his process so it will take some time,” said first-team manager Ruben Selles to the Reading Chronicle .

“He is working with the physios and when they can do something he is with the Under-21s and then he is ready for us.

Goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke was seen wearing a protective boot and crutches 10 days ago and won’t feature. Boyce-Clarke picked up an injury in the warm-up of an EFL Trophy tie against Swindon Town and was replaced by David Button.