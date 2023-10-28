News you can trust since 1877
Reading v Portsmouth: Ex-Southampton boss defiant on his position as 3,000 Fratton faithful members look to add to his misery

Former Southampton boss Ruben Selles is not concerned about his position as Reading manager as around 3,000 unforgiving Pompey fans prepare to descend on the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
By Mark McMahon
Published 28th Oct 2023, 09:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 09:55 BST
The Royals play host to the table-topping Blues today as they look to dig their way out of another relegation scrap.

Nine defeats from their 13 League One games to date means the pressure is on summer appointment Selles to turn things around at the troubled club, who were relegated from the Championship last term.

Of course, a four-point deduction and a transfer embargo until January 2025 hasn’t helped the Spaniard’s cause as his struggling side sit 23rd in the standings ahead of this afternoon’s head-to-head.

But that will be of little concern to the travelling Fratton faithful, who will no doubt want Pompey to add to Selles’ and Reading’s misery on their first trip back to the Madejski since March 2012.

The Blues are currently unbeaten under John Mousinho this season and have opened up a four-point lead at the top of the League One table.

And as the Pompey head coach enjoys the adulation that comes from such an impressive start to the season, his opposite number would be forgiven for feeling the strain.

However, the former Saints boss – who oversaw the St Mary’s outfit’s relegation from the Premier League last season – was staying defiant ahead of his latest test ahead of a sold-out away end.

Former Southampton boss Ruben Selles is under pressure at Reading to turn their season aroundFormer Southampton boss Ruben Selles is under pressure at Reading to turn their season around
He told BBC Radio Berkshire: ‘I know how football works. If you don't win football matches you are at risk of being sacked and that is part of the sport.

‘If it happens it happens, it is not for me to make that decision, we will just keep trying to make this team move forward and try and win matches, which is something we are lacking right now. I am not concerned about my position.’

Reading head into today’s game against the Blues on the back of four straight defeats and without a league win since September 16.

The match coincides with home supporters planning a march in protest of club owner Dai Yongge as the club’s financial woes continue.

Pompey fans have been called to lend their support – but it appears that request has fallen on deaf ears among some members of the Fratton faithful.

