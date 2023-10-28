Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Royals play host to the table-topping Blues today as they look to dig their way out of another relegation scrap.

Nine defeats from their 13 League One games to date means the pressure is on summer appointment Selles to turn things around at the troubled club, who were relegated from the Championship last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, a four-point deduction and a transfer embargo until January 2025 hasn’t helped the Spaniard’s cause as his struggling side sit 23rd in the standings ahead of this afternoon’s head-to-head.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But that will be of little concern to the travelling Fratton faithful, who will no doubt want Pompey to add to Selles’ and Reading’s misery on their first trip back to the Madejski since March 2012.

The Blues are currently unbeaten under John Mousinho this season and have opened up a four-point lead at the top of the League One table.

And as the Pompey head coach enjoys the adulation that comes from such an impressive start to the season, his opposite number would be forgiven for feeling the strain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the former Saints boss – who oversaw the St Mary’s outfit’s relegation from the Premier League last season – was staying defiant ahead of his latest test ahead of a sold-out away end.

Former Southampton boss Ruben Selles is under pressure at Reading to turn their season around

He told BBC Radio Berkshire: ‘I know how football works. If you don't win football matches you are at risk of being sacked and that is part of the sport.

‘If it happens it happens, it is not for me to make that decision, we will just keep trying to make this team move forward and try and win matches, which is something we are lacking right now. I am not concerned about my position.’

Reading head into today’s game against the Blues on the back of four straight defeats and without a league win since September 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match coincides with home supporters planning a march in protest of club owner Dai Yongge as the club’s financial woes continue.