It was the Blues’ first win of the season, with second-half goals from Joe Pigott, Ronan Curtis (pen) and substitute Colby Bishop doing the damage against the Bluebirds.
Here’s how our chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the players’ performance...
1. Josh Griffiths - 7
Concerns of kicking once again, but coped well with other challenges and was a confident penalty area presence.
2. Zak Swanson - 8
What a full debut for Pompey. Composed beyond his years and plenty of heart.
3. Haji Mnoga - 8
The lad has really come of age this summer. Strong, physical and brave as they come. Superb.
4. Sean Raggett - 8
(Replaced by Michael Morrison on 46 minutes): Lion-hearted display from the skipper. Blocked everything, including Gavin Whyte’s goal-bound shot.
