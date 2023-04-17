The 19-year-old was on the receiving end of abuse from a small section of travelling Blues supporters at Shrewsbury’s Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday.

Mousinho insisted he was unaware of what had been said to the young loanee. But he believed supporters must show greater understanding as Scarlett continues his development in the game.

The Blues head coach told The News: ‘I didn’t hear any of the chants.

‘Sometimes I do hear chants, the Tom Lowery one in particular, but I didn’t (on this occasion) because I was so wrapped up in the game.

‘In terms of Dane’s performances recently, things haven’t quite come off for him in the final third, but he’s trying.

‘The quality we see week in, week out and every day on the training pitch with Dane Scarlett is the reason he gets in the side and the reason we bring him off the bench.

‘We can see that, Spurs can see that and I think Pompey have seen that in glimpses this season.

Dane Scarlett.

‘Of course, we’d like a bit more consistency and a bit more of a threat from Dane, but our job is to try to build his confidence up and to make sure he’s confident going out onto the pitch.

‘I’d like to think that the fans understand that sometimes coming down to Portsmouth is a really difficult thing to do as an 18-year-old loanee.

‘It’s not always straightforward and maybe it’s difficult to remember sometimes what you were like when you were 18, so let's not try to forget that with Dane.

‘He’s a 18-year-old, he’s come down to Portsmouth, away from his family, away from his home and away from his club that he’s been at for quite a few years.’

Scarlett has shown glimpses of his impressive talent during his season-long loan at Fratton Park, netting five goals in his maiden loan spell away from Spurs.

Mousinho is adamant he will do all he can to allow the striker to go on to achieve a ‘fantastic career’.

‘He’s scored goals and done well this season and will go on to have a fantastic career,’ added the Blues boss.