RECAP a perfect Portsmouth afternoon as Cheltenham are buried

The John Mousinho era continues today against Cheltenham Town.

By Jordan Cross
2 minutes ago
Pompey v Cheltenham.
After three wins, two draws and a couple of defeats from his opening games the Blues return to Fratton Park.

The play-offs are now 14 points away with 16 games remaining, but Pompey fans will be looking for some cause from optimism from their team for the remainder of the season.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s more reaction and build-up before we bring live commentary from 3pm.

LIVE: Pompey 3 Cheltenham 0

FT Pompey 4 Cheltenham 0

90+2

What a way to round off a perfect afternoon as Thompson buries a 25 yarder to make it four!

THOMPSONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNn

87

Jackson’s long throw is launched clear by Scarlett.

Four minutes to go plus stoppages

84

Hume on for Dale.

84

Lane ‘s shot is spilled and Scarlett loses his footing as he looks for the rebound

77

Pompey in cruise control and looking very comfortable still.

76

Pigott and Lane on for Bishop and Jacobs.

75

Lovely first-time cross from Rafferty headed at Soutwood by Towler.

