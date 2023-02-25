RECAP a perfect Portsmouth afternoon as Cheltenham are buried
The John Mousinho era continues today against Cheltenham Town.
After three wins, two draws and a couple of defeats from his opening games the Blues return to Fratton Park.
The play-offs are now 14 points away with 16 games remaining, but Pompey fans will be looking for some cause from optimism from their team for the remainder of the season.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s more reaction and build-up before we bring live commentary from 3pm.