RECAP action as Portsmouth continue Championship charge against Shrewsbury

Good afternoon from Fratton Park for today’s clash with Shrewsbury Town.
By Jordan Cross
Published 6th Apr 2024, 12:50 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 16:58 BST
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s more chat and video before we bring you live commentary from 3pm.

16:57 BST

FT Pompey 3 Shrewsbury 1

Pompey are one win from the Championship!

16:53 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes

16:53 BST

90

Sparkes on for Lane

16:50 BST

86

Raggett thunders a header just over the bar

16:45 BST

82

Rafferty and Evans on for Swanson and Moxon.

16:42 BST

79

What a block from Raggett to deny Udoh as he fires at goal.

16:41 BSTUpdated 16:41 BST

Bishop delivers!

Bishop has his second but it’s all about the ingenuity of Saydee who lifts a ball over the Shrewsbury defence for the Magic Man to snaffle away his 20th league goal of the season.

16:39 BST

BISHOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP

3-1!

16:38 BST

75

Moxon to Swanson whose cross is behind for a corner.

16:34 BST

70

Udoh finds space in the box and fires at Norris with a slight deflection.

