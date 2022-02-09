RECAP AFC Stoneham 1-1 Portsmouth (PENS 4-5) - Excellent youngsters progress in nail-biting finale
Pompey’s valiant youngsters progressed in the Hampshire Senior Cup on penalties against AFC Stoneham.
After leading through Alfie Bridgman, they were pegged back in injury time.
But held their nerve to win the shootout.
Re-live all the match updates, as they happened, with us here.
A message from the Editor, Mark WaldronYou can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal.
RECAP: AFC Stoneham 1-1 Pompey (PENS 4-5)
Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:46
- Pompey return to Hampshire Senior Cup action for the first time since September
- A team made of youth team players expected to be fielded
- Harry Jewitt-White could feature for the first time since his Havant and Waterlooville recall
Penalties 4-5
POMPEY PROGRESS
Penalties: 3-3
Penalties: 3-2
Penalties: 2-2
Penalties: 1-1
Full-time
Penalties await
Great play from Pompey as they break down the the right. Gifford can’t turn it home.
Danger cleared after another good save from Steward.
Pompey have some defending to do from a Stoneham free-kick
Pompey subs
OFF: Adam Payce
On: Howell