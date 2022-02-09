RECAP AFC Stoneham 1-1 Portsmouth (PENS 4-5) - Excellent youngsters progress in nail-biting finale

Pompey’s valiant youngsters progressed in the Hampshire Senior Cup on penalties against AFC Stoneham.

By Sam Cox
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:53 pm

After leading through Alfie Bridgman, they were pegged back in injury time.

But held their nerve to win the shootout.

Re-live all the match updates, as they happened, with us here.

Pompey's youngsters celebrate a penalty shoot-out victory over Basingstoke in September's second round Hampshire Senior Cup encounter. Picture Stuart Martin

RECAP: AFC Stoneham 1-1 Pompey (PENS 4-5)

Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:46

  • Pompey return to Hampshire Senior Cup action for the first time since September
  • A team made of youth team players expected to be fielded
  • Harry Jewitt-White could feature for the first time since his Havant and Waterlooville recall
Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:46

Penalties 4-5

POMPEY PROGRESS

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:44

Penalties: 3-3

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:44

Penalties: 3-2

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:42

Penalties: 2-2

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:41

Penalties: 1-1

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:38

Full-time

Penalties await

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:32

90'

Great play from Pompey as they break down the the right. Gifford can’t turn it home.

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:32

88’

Danger cleared after another good save from Steward.

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:31

88'

Pompey have some defending to do from a Stoneham free-kick

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:19

76'

Pompey subs

OFF: Adam Payce

On: Howell

