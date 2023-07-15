RECAP: AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Portsmouth: Team News and Live Commentary From Plough Lane
John Mousinho’s men ran out 9-1 winners on Saturday against Crawley, featuring 22 players, albeit taking place over 120 minutes at their training ground.
Now it’s a visit to League Two Wombles, kicking off at 7pm, with the Blues again expected to give minutes to most of their first-team squad.
AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Portsmouth
Team News
Pompey make 11 changes to the side which started at Gosport last night.
But Kusini Yengi, Colby Bishop, Christian Saydee, Joe Rafferty, Tom Lowery, Conor Shaughnessy and Josh Dockerill all missing through injury and knocks.
Pompey: Steward, Swanson, Sparkes, Towler, Mnoga, Stevenson, Lane, Laidlaw, Murray, Ojo, Jewitt-White.
Subs: Fox, Quarm, Keteku, Folarin, Mottoh, Bosaka, Clout, Oluwayemi, Vincent, Hume, Aston.
Pompey are again looking to bring on 11 substitues around the 60-minute mark, as they did at Gosport last night.
Toby Steward, Zak Swanson, Jack Sparkes, Ryley Towler, Ben Stevenson and Paddy Lane were not involved at Privett Park.
Destiny Ojo and Harry Jewitt-White, who both scored against Gosport after coming on as substitutes, start against the Hawks.
As does another substitute Dan Murray, who impressed John Mousinho with his cameo off the bench.
Dan Gifford on the bench for the Hawks. Currently trialling with them as he bids to earn a contract following his Pompey release.
Great to see Pompey players like Marlon Pack, Colby Bishop and Kusini Yengi signing plenty of autographs for the kids.
Fans still queuing up outside to get in. Hawks very happy with this attendance.
Hawks kick the game off.
2 - Pompey win first corner of the game, taken from the left by Paddy Lane, but the referee blows his whistle to end the move.