RECAP an afternoon to live long in memory as Pompey lift title
It’s looks like the perfect day from a League One title-winning party from Fratton Park!
Fear not if you can’t make it, because we have all the build-up, coverage and of course lowdown on the title celebrations from PO4 - with John Mousinho’s men due to be crowned champions.
LIVE Pompey v Wigan - League One title celebrations
Mousiho holds the trophy to Fratton!
Who needs Mourinho?!
Bedlam ensues!
Players are celebrating and champagne is flowing!
Marlon Pack has lifted the title!
The skipper holds the title aloft after 10 minutes of players introduction!
The stage is set!
The stage now being built for title presentation
Presentation minutes away
FT Pompey 1 Wigan 2
Chants of ‘campeones’ greet the final whistle!
90+7
Lane drive well over
CHANCE
Anjorin drive pushed away by Tickle
Two minutes to go
Pompey still pressing
CHANCE
Peart-Harris header saved and Rafferty somehow can’t force it home!
