RECAP as Colby Bishop secures three points for Portsmouth against Cambridge

Pompey return to action once again in League One as they make the trip to Cambridge.

By Pepe Lacey
2 minutes ago
Cambridge/Pompey runner.
John Mousinho’s men will be looking to cap-off an excellent week in the league with three points at the struggling U’s.

The Blues comfortably saw past Cheltenham 4-0 last Saturday before a 3-1 success against play-off hopefuls Bolton at Fratton Park on Tuesday.

The head coach was cautious over Ronan Curtis’ availability but isn’t expecting any other injury issues.

With a nine-point week the aim for Pompey, they face an out-of-form Cambridge side who sit 23rd in League One and have won just one of their past 11 league outings.

You can follow all the build-up and team news before live commentary when the action gets under way from 3pm.

LIVE: Cambridge v Pompey

Full-time

Pompey secure the three points as thye edge Cambridge 1-0.

90+5'

Great play from Raggett, who wins a free-kick in his half. Just seconds now to hold on.

90+5'

The ball is flotted in to the box but Smith can’t find a connection and the ball goes behind for a goal-kick.

90'

Six minutes to play at the end here.

88'

Pigott comes on for Dale.

Into the final minutes, can Pompey hold on? The Fratton faihtful are trying to spur their side on.

84'

We’re back under way after the short break.

83'

There’s been a breif stoppage in play as Tracey recieves treatment.

79'

Bennett’s ball in find Seddon in the box but Raggett comes to the rescue and puts his body on the line to block the effort.

Tracey and Seddon replace Brophy and Digby, while Hackett replaces Scarlett.

