Cambridge/Pompey runner.

John Mousinho’s men will be looking to cap-off an excellent week in the league with three points at the struggling U’s.

The Blues comfortably saw past Cheltenham 4-0 last Saturday before a 3-1 success against play-off hopefuls Bolton at Fratton Park on Tuesday.

The head coach was cautious over Ronan Curtis’ availability but isn’t expecting any other injury issues.

With a nine-point week the aim for Pompey, they face an out-of-form Cambridge side who sit 23rd in League One and have won just one of their past 11 league outings.