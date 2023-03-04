RECAP as Colby Bishop secures three points for Portsmouth against Cambridge
Pompey return to action once again in League One as they make the trip to Cambridge.
John Mousinho’s men will be looking to cap-off an excellent week in the league with three points at the struggling U’s.
The Blues comfortably saw past Cheltenham 4-0 last Saturday before a 3-1 success against play-off hopefuls Bolton at Fratton Park on Tuesday.
The head coach was cautious over Ronan Curtis’ availability but isn’t expecting any other injury issues.
With a nine-point week the aim for Pompey, they face an out-of-form Cambridge side who sit 23rd in League One and have won just one of their past 11 league outings.
You can follow all the build-up and team news before live commentary when the action gets under way from 3pm.
LIVE: Cambridge v Pompey
The ball is flotted in to the box but Smith can’t find a connection and the ball goes behind for a goal-kick.
Bennett’s ball in find Seddon in the box but Raggett comes to the rescue and puts his body on the line to block the effort.