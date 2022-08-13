Danny Cowley’s men travel to Gloucestershire following his side’s 3-0 triumph against Cardiff on Tuesday evening in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
After picking up their first victory of the season in midweek, they’ll look to take that form into the league as the Blues aim to pick up their first three points in League One.
We’ll have build-up, team news, video and gossip ahead kick-off before live commentary of updates when the game gets under way at 3pm.
LIVE: Cheltenham Town v Pompey
Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 17:35
- Pompey return to action after 3-0 triumph against Cardiff in midweek.
- Six changes from side that started in Wales with Bishop and Ogilvie the notable names to return..
Cheltenham 0-2 Pompey: Colby Bishop steals show as Blues prove too hot to handle
Pompey picked up their first victory of the League One campaign with an impressive display against Cheltenham at a scorching Whaddon Road.
Full-time
Cheltenham 0-2 Pompey.
Four minutes added on.
Cheltenham have the ball in the net but it’s ruled offside.
Jay Mingi replaces Bishop for the Blues.
Lowery tries a spectacular effort from 22-yards out but is well over.
Cheltenham still trying to find a way through but Pompey holding strong.
Cheltenham claims for a penalty are waved away by the referee.
George LLoyd replaces Perry for the hosts.
Dale into the book after a challenge on Adshead.