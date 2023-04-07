News you can trust since 1877
Live

RECAP as gutsy 10-man Pompey graft to point at MK Dons

Pompey’s play-off charge continues at MK Dons today.

By Jordan Cross
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST
MK Dons v PompeyMK Dons v Pompey
MK Dons v Pompey

The Blues will be roared on by a travelling army of 4,000 fans at Stadium MK, as they take on Mark Jackson’s in-form side.

We’ll be building up to the clash with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as John Mousinho’s look to up the pressure on the top-six sides.

LIVE MK Dons 1 Pompey 1

FT MK Dons 1 Pompey 1

90+5

Long throw from Pack and Cumming misses it but ref blows for a foul

OFF THE BAR

Pigott almost steals it at the death but with a first-time shot from Bishop’s tee up. Clips the top of the bar and over. Argh!

Pigott on for Dale

90+1

Ogilvie down hurt after another tackle on Leko.

90

Chimes ring out as Pompey fans try to carry their fans home

Five minutes’ stoppage time

Three to go plus stoppages

82

Two great counter-attacking opportunities for Pompey - first three on three and then a one on one break. Dale infuriatingly loses the ball both times

