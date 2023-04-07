Live
RECAP as gutsy 10-man Pompey graft to point at MK Dons
Pompey’s play-off charge continues at MK Dons today.
By Jordan Cross
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST
The Blues will be roared on by a travelling army of 4,000 fans at Stadium MK, as they take on Mark Jackson’s in-form side.
We’ll be building up to the clash with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as John Mousinho’s look to up the pressure on the top-six sides.
LIVE MK Dons 1 Pompey 1
Pigott almost steals it at the death but with a first-time shot from Bishop’s tee up. Clips the top of the bar and over. Argh!
