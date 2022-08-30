News you can trust since 1877
RECAP as it finishes 2-2 with Crawley winning shootout to nab bonus point off Portsmouth

Pompey open their Papa John’s Trophy campaign at Crawley tonight.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:55 pm
The Blues will hope to keep up their strong record against the Red Devils in the competition, winning the past three meetings over six years.

Danny Cowley will be expected to freshen up his squad amid a busy period of games.

That means giving much-needed minutes to those who’ve not had a lot of game time, as well as those on the way back from injury.

We’ll be building up to kick off at Broadfield Stadium with team news and talking points before bringing live commentary from 7.45pm.

Crawley 2 Pompey 2

Last updated: Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:53

Key Events

  • Crawley win shootout 6-5 to nab bonus point
Show new updates
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:53

Khaleel....scores Crawley win 6-5 on penalties to nab the bonus point

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:52

Freeman saved 5-5

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:51

Mazeed scores 5-5

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:50

Robertson SCORES 5-4 Pompey

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:50

Nadesan scores 4-4

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:49

Pigott SCORES 4-3 Pompey

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:49

Tilley for Crawley....SAVED OlUWAYEMI3-3

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:48

Lowery scores 3-3

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:47

Craig for the home side...scores 3-2 Crawley

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:46

Dale for Pompey....scores 2-2

