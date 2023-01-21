Live
RECAP as John Mousinho sees his tenure start with Portsmouth victory against Exeter City
The John Mousinho era begins today.
By Jordan Cross
4 hours ago
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 4:58pm
Pompey’s 38th different boss assumes the Fratton hot seat and aims to arrest his new side’s terrible form against Exeter City.
There’s plenty of sub-plots at PO4, including a planned protest by a group of fans against the Eisner regime.
We’ll bring you all the coverage on and off the pitch at Fratton Park, along with live commentary against the Grecians.
LIVE: Pompey 2 Exeter 0
Dale gets supporters’ man of the match with some strong contenders on the day. Pack and my shout Macey also well in contention.
