News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

RECAP as John Mousinho sees his tenure start with Portsmouth victory against Exeter City

The John Mousinho era begins today.

By Jordan Cross
4 hours ago
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 4:58pm
Pompey v Exeter
Pompey v Exeter

Pompey’s 38th different boss assumes the Fratton hot seat and aims to arrest his new side’s terrible form against Exeter City.

There’s plenty of sub-plots at PO4, including a planned protest by a group of fans against the Eisner regime.

Hide Ad

We’ll bring you all the coverage on and off the pitch at Fratton Park, along with live commentary against the Grecians.

LIVE: Pompey 2 Exeter 0

Show new updates

FT Pompey 2 Exeter 0

90+5

Towler gets away with one as he gives away a clear penalty - ref says no.

90+4

Marlon Pack with a tactical foul to slow play

Two minutes of stoppage time remaining

90+2

Bishop goes it alone but fires wide from 20 yards.

Five minutes’ stoppage time

88

Dale gets supporters’ man of the match with some strong contenders on the day. Pack and my shout Macey also well in contention.

86

Blackman holds Pack’ 25-yard free-kick.

84

Thompson gets a booking for a very Thompson-esque check.

83

Dale goes it alone but angled his drive past the upright.

Next Page
Page 1 of 8
John MousinhoPortsmouthPompeyFratton Park