RECAP as leaders send Pompey boss to first home defeat

The leaders arrive at Fratton Park this afternoon.

By Jordan Cross
6 hours ago
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 5:06pm
Pompey v Sheff Wed.
Sheffield Wednesday provide the latest challenge for John Mousinho, as his Pompey managerial tenure continues.

Darren Moore’s side will provide a stern test of the Blues’ credentials, with Mousinho’s side unbeaten at PO4 since he assumed the Fratton hot seat.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before the team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s live commentary when the action gets underway from 3pm.

LIVE Pompey 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1

Show new updates

FT Pompey 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1

95

Cross from Hackett out for a goal kick

93

Good ball in from Jacobs is cleared and the follow-up ball in from Rafferty is just beyond Towler.

91

Wednesday break and win a corner.

Six minutes of stoppage time

87

Raggett flies in on Dele-Bashiru. The defender wins the ball but the tackle is deemed dangerous and it’s a yellow.

85

Lane off for Jacobs

Jacobs coming on

80

Lowery on for Tunnicliffe. Hunt on for Windass for the visitors.

CHANCE

Windass heads over when well placed from James’ cross.

