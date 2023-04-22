News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
3 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
3 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
5 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
5 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
6 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker
Live

RECAP as Pigott header makes difference in uninspiring Pompey win

The play-off dream is effectively over.

By Jordan Cross
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 16:59 BST
LIVE: Pompey v AccringtonLIVE: Pompey v Accrington
LIVE: Pompey v Accrington

Four successive draws have put paid to hopes of a top-six finish this season for Pompey.

But John Mousinho and his side need to give Fratton Park something to smile about going into the summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That will be their motivation as Accrington arrive fighting for their lives.

We’re building up to kick-off with live commentary from 3pm.

LIVE Pompey v Accrington

Show new updates
16:57 BST

FT Pompey 1 Accrington 0

16:55 BST

90+2

Looks like Lane is injured again. He’s replaced by Raggett.

16:53 BST

Four minutes’ stoppage time

16:49 BST

WHAT A MISS

A miss for the ages from Pressley! The striker somehow puts his shot over from six yards. Looked literally impossible to be able to do that - Ronny Rosenthal stuff - and that is no exaggeration!

16:46 BST

CHANCE

Pompey counter on Accy through Ogilvie. The ball is worked to Bishop who fires just wide from 20 yards.

16:43 BST

CHANCE

McConnville 25 yarder deflected for a corner.

16:38 BST

75

The breakthrough arrives after a lovely cross from Jacobs is buried by Pigott’s back post header.

16:38 BST

PIGGGGGOOOOOOOOOTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT

16:37 BST

74

‘Stand up if you’re still awake’ and ‘we’re ****** bored’ the latest chants from the Fratton End.

16:35 BST

70

Apologies for signal dropping out. Sangare is replaced by Tharme with Jewitt-White getting a nice reception going off for Pigott a few minutes ago.

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:PompeyJohn MousinhoFratton ParkAccrington