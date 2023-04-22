RECAP as Pigott header makes difference in uninspiring Pompey win
The play-off dream is effectively over.
Four successive draws have put paid to hopes of a top-six finish this season for Pompey.
But John Mousinho and his side need to give Fratton Park something to smile about going into the summer.
That will be their motivation as Accrington arrive fighting for their lives.
We’re building up to kick-off with live commentary from 3pm.
LIVE Pompey v Accrington
FT Pompey 1 Accrington 0
90+2
Looks like Lane is injured again. He’s replaced by Raggett.
Four minutes’ stoppage time
WHAT A MISS
A miss for the ages from Pressley! The striker somehow puts his shot over from six yards. Looked literally impossible to be able to do that - Ronny Rosenthal stuff - and that is no exaggeration!
CHANCE
Pompey counter on Accy through Ogilvie. The ball is worked to Bishop who fires just wide from 20 yards.
CHANCE
McConnville 25 yarder deflected for a corner.
The breakthrough arrives after a lovely cross from Jacobs is buried by Pigott’s back post header.
PIGGGGGOOOOOOOOOTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT
‘Stand up if you’re still awake’ and ‘we’re ****** bored’ the latest chants from the Fratton End.
Apologies for signal dropping out. Sangare is replaced by Tharme with Jewitt-White getting a nice reception going off for Pigott a few minutes ago.